Liverpool Legend Alan Hansen Hospitalised

Liverpool has announced that its legend and former Scotland defender Alan Hansen is ‘seriously ill in hospital.’

Hansen is viewed as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever defenders.

The centre-back, who enjoyed an 18-year playing career as well as a successful punditry career, had key role in Liverpool’s success in the late 70s and 80s under Bob Paisley.

A club statement read: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding raft of honours across a 14-year spell with the Reds – he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 – included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

“‘Jocky’, as he was known by teammates, is in the top ten for all-time appearances for the club having played 620 matches, and the Scottish centre-back also served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”