Liverpool Hit by Jota Injury Ahead of Derby

Liverpool’s preparations for the upcoming Merseyside derby have taken a significant setback as forward Diogo Jota is sidelined once again due to injury. Jurgen Klopp, the team’s manager, confirmed that Jota will miss the crucial match after sustaining an injury during Liverpool’s recent 3-1 victory over Fulham.

This was Jota’s first start in over two months, following a lengthy recovery from a knee injury. His return was initially celebrated as he scored Liverpool’s third goal, but his comeback was short-lived. He was substituted for Darwin Nunez shortly after scoring, and Klopp has now revealed that Jota faces another two weeks out of action.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Liverpool as they head into one of their most significant fixtures of the season. The Merseyside derby is always a fiercely contested battle, and losing a player of Jota’s caliber is a blow to the team’s offensive options.

Klopp expressed his disappointment during the pre-match press conference, highlighting Jota’s bad luck with injuries this season and the impact it could have on the team’s performance in the upcoming games.

“Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more,” he told reporters.

“So he will be out for two weeks. Besides that, no [other new injury concerns]. I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip.

“That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright. Then he started the last game, was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much.

“It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”