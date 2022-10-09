Livelihood Of Citizens Of Five LGAs Destroyed By Flood – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said flood has destroyed the livelihood of citizens of the state in five local government areas.

He also stated that other states like Delta and Kogi are facing a similar situation.

In a statement on Sunday, Soludo revealed that the state has been able to create emergency holding camps and has evacuated hundreds of displaced people.

He said “The floods have risen again to destroy the livelihoods of our people. Across five local governments, plus communities in sister States like Delta and Kogi. The past week has been devastating for our people.

“Emergency holding camps are set up in the nearest highlands, as we have been evacuating hundreds of internally displaced people from affected areas. Scores of other displaced people are thronging in daily to seek shelter, food and healthcare. As a government we are committed to alleviating the sufferings of our people with resources available to us.

“I wish to call upon public spirited individuals and corporate bodies to join us in providing the needed succour to our displaced brethren. I visited the IDP camps to get a feel and have personal assessment of the conditions. We will not abandon our people to fate.

“This is another reason we must take issues of the environment seriously, and work to stop all human activities that aggravate this condition.”