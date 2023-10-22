Headline

‘Little Monkey,’ Fani-Kayode Slams Gumi Over Comment on Southerners, Christians

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, as a little monkey.

This was after the cleric criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for holding a meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

Gumi had described the meeting as a move against Muslims, adding that bearded Muslims will soon be targeted as Osama Bin Laden.

Gumi also stated that Christians should never be allowed to head the country’s security apparatus.

In reaction, Fani-Kayode said: “I am not too concerned about the rantings of this little monkey against the government because there are many people that are in government that are paid to respond to him and handle that, and I am not in government.

“However, I am concerned about his rantings against the Christian community and against what I believe to be southerners generally, both Christian and Muslim.”

