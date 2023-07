List Of Tinubu’s Newly Appointed Aides

Below is the list of newly appointed aides of President Bola Tinubu.

*Tunde Rahman SSA (Media)

*Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSA Print Media)

*Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political)

*Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician;

*Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Private Secretary

*Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic);

●O’tega Ogra – Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media)

●Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol)

●Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Public ,Affairs)

●Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant;

●Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant

●Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media)

●Paul Adekanye SA On Logistics

●Special Assistant (Housekeeping); Shitta-Bey Akande

●Nosa Asemota – Special Assistant (Visual Communication) Personal Photographer

●Kamal Yusuf – Personal Assistant (Special Duties)

●Wale Fadairo – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

● Sunday Moses – Personal Assistant (Videography)

●Taiwo Okanlawon – Personal Assistant (State Photographer).