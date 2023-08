The All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the public to disregard the national campaign council list in circulation concerning the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states elections.

One of such list showed a People Democratic Party member, Nyesom Wike, as one of the members of the council.

However, the APC through a statement by its Spokesman, Felix Morka, said the “lists are not official documents of the party and should be disregarded.”