Lion Kills OAU Staff in Zoological Garden

A shocking incident unfolded at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife as Olabode Olawuyi, a dedicated Veterinary Technologist, fell victim to a 9-year-old lion within the institution’s zoological garden. The University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the tragic occurrence, shedding light on the devastating event that claimed the life of a longstanding member of the university staff.

Olabode Olawuyi, entrusted with the care of the zoo’s inhabitants for over ten years, encountered the fatal attack while attending to the lions during their feeding routine on Monday. Despite the valiant efforts of fellow colleagues present at the scene, the ferocious assault inflicted severe injuries, resulting in irreparable loss.

In response to the distressing incident, the University’s management swiftly mobilized support for the family left behind by the deceased. A delegation has been dispatched to offer solace and assistance to Olabode Olawuyi’s widow and children, grappling with the sudden and tragic loss of their loved one.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has taken decisive action by ordering a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal encounter. The inquiry aims to uncover both the immediate triggers and underlying factors contributing to the tragic event, ensuring comprehensive understanding and necessary preventive measures for the safety of staff and visitors within the zoological premises.