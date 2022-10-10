Headline

Linking Tinubu To Lekki Shooting Is Political – MC Oluomo

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said it is political to connect the killing of EndSARS protesters to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu could not be blame for the shooting because he was not capable of giving such orders.

MC Oluomo said this while addressing a crowd of supporters of the presidential ambition of Tinubu who staged a rally in Lagos on Sunday.

The former transport union boss went on to say that Tinubu is not the Chief of Army Staff who can order the shooting of EndSARS protesters and he also questioned the whereabouts of the bodies, where they are buried and why the families of the deceased were not coming out to inquire about their relatives.

He said, “Where are the bodies and where are they buried? Do they have relatives in Nigeria? Has Nigeria bribed the mothers of the deceased protesters? Why are their siblings not searching for them, even on social media? Or is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a Chief of Army Staff or President who will order the killing of protesters at the (Lekki) Tollgate?”

