Linda Ikeji Denies Changing Son’s Surname

Nigerian media personality Linda Ikeji has denied claims that she changed her six-year-old son Jayce’s surname.

The speculation arose on Tuesday after Ikeji posted a vacation photo of her son and his cousin Ryan, in which she referred to Jayce by her own last name. This prompted some social media users to suggest that she had altered her son’s surname from his father Sholaye Jeremi’s to hers.

In response, Ikeji clarified that her son’s surname has always been her own and emphasized that Jayce will have the option to change it when he is older.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “Just to be clear. I’ve never ever had to change my son’s surname.

“He’s been an Ikeji right from when he was born! Where do I have the time or patience to be changing names?

“Changing it and keeping his surname (Ikeji) will be up to him when he ages. Food for my Junior colleagues”.