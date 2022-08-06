Like Buhari, Like Obi And The Herd Mentality By Victor Terhemba

Benjamin Franklin once said “If everyone is thinking alike, then no one is thinking.”

The Nigerian political scene is rumbling ahead of the general elections in 2023. By September, everywhere will be agog with torrents of political activities and every corner of the country, even where governance has never been felt, will be lit in a carnival of campaign activities. Our bridges, lamp posts, walls and fences will all be decorated with a deluge of varieties of rich and colourful campaign posters. The campaign season brings back memories of the 2015 campaign because there is so much that both elections have in common. If history is anything to go by, this might spell doom for Nigeria.

The emergence of Peter Obi mirrors the emergence of President Buhari with a lot of commonalities. Buhari’s emergence established the mob or herd mentality where supporters of the retired General, known as Buharists, would abuse, cajole, and degrade anyone who dared to ask critical questions about the capacity or competence of Buhari to lead Nigeria. They hoped to hound everyone into blindly supporting him and thereby drown out all forms of opposition to what many of them considered to be a divinely ordained mandate. Needless to say there was no shortage of bullying and insults. They had no tolerance for divergent opinions.

This is the posture that the Obidients, as Peter Obi supporters are known, have taken and it is reflective of the Buharists of 2015 and 2019. Like the Buharists, they too have assigned messianic configuration on Peter Obi as the man who will come and right all the wrongs in Nigeria. They are vicious and ready to tear down anyone who dares question, even if in sincerity, the competence or capacity of Peter Obi for the job of being president. In fact, it is a taboo to do so. Doing so only means you are an enemy of Nigeria who doesn’t want Nigeria’s progress. They consider themselves more patriotic and more righteous than other Nigerians. They sniff a not-so-palatable comment about Peter Obi from miles away like rabid dogs, rush to tear down the comment and the commentator to zilch. Contrary opinions are sacrilegious and must not be tolerated even though they might be of good intention. This has eroded critical thinking and healthy debates. Many have considered themselves too pious to still remain friends or acquaintances of those who are not “obidient”. But Benjamin Franklin once said “If everyone is thinking alike, then no one is thinking.”

Like Buhari, Peter Obi is loved not because of the plans and programmes he has for Nigeria if he becomes president; he is loved not because his supporters are sure that he has the competence to lead Nigeria. Even Peter Obi himself has not outlined his programmes and roadmap. I cannot remember any of his many interviews where he has articulated solutions to Nigeria’s problems in the same manner that he is quick to recite the problems of the country. Like Buhari, the admiration for Peter Obi is simply hinged on the fact that he seems like an outsider, speaks fluently and knows how to quote figures and statistics (even when some of his ‘facts’ are well off). Like Buhari who was decorated and described as frugal and impervious to corruption, those attributes have been transferred to Peter Obi, even though events of the last seven years have shown that the man, Muhammadu Buhari, was grossly and deceptively misrepresented to Nigerians. Like Buhari who never for once communicated his economic plans for Nigeria, neither has Peter Obi.

Like the Buharists who prospered their campaign on propaganda and fake news, the Obidients have largely based their campaign rhetoric on deliberate misinformation, fake news, and gaslighting – tactics commonly used by IPOB. In recent times, I have seen social media posts endorsing the candidature of Peter Obi credited to international public figures like Tom Hanks and Rihanna which are false as fact-checked by TheCable. I have also seen a picture of popular lifestyle celebrity, Rahmon Jago, with a face mask on, said to be Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is going for a medical trip in disguise. This was also immediately fact-checked and debunked by other social media users. And there are many other such examples. Like the Buharists, despite these false claims and information being debunked, they are never retracted nor deleted. Which means that the fabrication of such posts were deliberate with the intention of misinforming unsuspecting users of social media and the reading public. I have heard people cite these false information in discussions off the internet.

Like Buhari, whom his supporters made campaign promises on his behalf, Peter Obi supporters too, for want of any campaign manifesto from Peter Obi, are beginning to make promises on behalf of the man. Ironically, Peter Obi supporters are eager to ask what blueprint the other candidates have, but make up silly excuses when the same is demanded of Peter Obi. Recently, in an interview on Channels Television with Seun Okinbaloye, Dr. Datti Ahmed, running mate to Peter Obi, refused to comment on what solutions they have for insecurity in Nigeria. His refusal to answer the question was hailed, applauded, and commended by Obidients on social media as an excellent strategy. The Buhari and Peter Obi examples are indicative of how flawed our candidate selection process is. Hardly is it ever based on the right reasons.

