Like Adeleke, Atiku Will Also Be Sworn In – Campaign Team

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Governor of Osun State.

The PDP assured that Adeleke’s inauguration sets the stage for the streak of victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which will climax on May 29, 2023, when its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be sworn into office too.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan.

It read in part, “The people of Osun State are the first beneficiary of the better life which the PDP will be berthing at the national level with effect from May 29, 2023.

“Our campaign commends the People of Osun State for their perseverance in the last four years of pains during which their collectively hard-earned fortunes were ferried to Bourdillon by the ‘Ajele’.

“We celebrate the People of Osun State for asserting themselves and liberating their state from the yoke of anguish, misrule and accompanying pains which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to represent in our nation.

“We urge Nigerians to reinforce the feat achieved by the people of Osun State by remaining steadfast in their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar in the February 2023 Presidential election.”