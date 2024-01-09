Lies Can’t Erase T.B Joshua’s Legacy – Prophet Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla of Champions Royal Assembly has lamented the allegations leveled against the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T.B Joshua, in a new documentary by BBC.

The documentary showed 25 witnesses accusing the deceased of sexual assaults, harassment and abuse while he was alive.

Reacting, Iginla shared a post on Facebook in which he lamented that social media is now a tool for falsehood.

He said, “Nothing can erase your legacy, neither can anything puncture the greatness of your impact upon innumerable lives.

“Those who have taken the position of God as agents of judgement, who feel they are without sin should keep casting stones, but the stones will still become the building cornerstones to further announce your legacy and undeniable great impact.

“In such a generation where social media is now the Holy spirit of many, lies has become truth and truth has become lies—may God help us and lead us!

“As much as we don’t support or identify with sin, but what’s the essence of allegations on the dead? when they’re not there to defend themselves? Let the dead rest in peace.

“You remain a great kingdom general of faith who reflects love and humility. Your impact is immense and outstanding. We cannot love you less, no matter what people say or think”.