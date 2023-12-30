Liberia’s National Elections Commission Honours Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has been honoured by Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC).

The event marked NEC’s dedication of a Workspace for its staff, officiated by Prof. Yakubu at the invitation of NEC Liberia’s Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the official website of INEC on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Madam Lansanah acknowledged the pivotal technical support rendered by INEC Nigeria and Prof. Yakubu in establishing the Workspace and bolstering the electoral process in Liberia. She expressed NEC Liberia’s profound gratitude for what she described as “the indispensable contributions made by Prof. Yakubu and INEC Nigeria in sustaining Liberia’s democratic journey.”

Recalling Yakubu’s role as President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Madam Lansanah highlighted his advocacy for resource-sharing among regional Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs). She commended his influential efforts, resulting in Liberia’s election as the First Vice President of ECONEC in 2021. She thanked Prof Yakubu for his steadfast backing of NEC-Liberia in various regional endeavours.

In his response, Yakubu expressed heartfelt appreciation to NEC-Liberia for the esteemed honour bestowed upon INEC Nigeria in dedicating the Workspace to staff. He emphasized the value of the resource in enhancing the operational capabilities of staff, particularly through Information and Technology (IT) facilities.

Reflecting on past collaborations, Yakubu recalled INEC Nigeria’s assistance during Liberia’s 2017 Presidential election, highlighting the joint efforts of IT experts from INEC and NEC-Liberia in addressing stakeholders’ concerns regarding the voters’ register. Furthermore, he noted INEC’s technical support ahead of subsequent special elections, the 2020 referendum facilitated by ECOWAS, and the implementation of the biometric register in the recent general election.

Emphasizing the significance of inter-EMB collaboration, Yakubu underscored the complexity of election management and urged prioritizing peer support amid limited resources and escalating election costs.

Eminent personalities present at the occasion include the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine N. Umutoni; Charge d’ Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Liberia, Mr. Manir Ibrahim; the Representative of the Liberian Bar Association, Co-Chairperson, Members of the Board of Commissioners, senior officials, and other well-wishers of NEC, Liberia.