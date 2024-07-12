LG Polls: Police Deploy Personnel in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has massively deployed personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and Sister Security agencies across all polling units in the state to ensure a peace during the Saturday’s Local Government Elections.

The action aims to enhance public safety and security before, during and after the election throughout the state State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, charged officers to demonstrate professionalism in discharging their duties. He equally advised members of the public, particularly the electorates, to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious characters.