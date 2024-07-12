LG Autonomy: INEC Needs to Oversee LG Elections – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has said there is still one more hurdle to scale following the supreme Court verdict that grants local government autonomy from state governors.

The verdict delivered on Thursday declared that “it is unconstitutional for state governments to hold onto LG funds; henceforth FGN pay directly to LGAs.”

Reacting, Bwala called for a constitutional review that will enable the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct local government elections as a way of totally wrestling control over the LGs from governors.

He wrote on X, “One victory down.

“The next is either a constitutional review or court verdict declaring that INEC to conduct LG elections, otherwise governors might still use LG chairmen appointed by them to hold the monies in trust for them

“Governors are the problem of good governance, but many people don’t know. Do you know how much they have received since @officialABAT took office? Tell me what they are doing in their states to address hunger and unemployment?

“In my opinion even media houses hardly stay long on this conversation because their major clients are state governments.

“This democracy requires all of us to move it forward ohh. There is God ohhhhh.”