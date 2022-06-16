Lewandowski Advised To Pick Arsenal Over Man United

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has been advised to choose a move to Arsenal over Manchester United.

The advice was given by former Premier League title winner, Chris Sutton.

The Poland international has just one year left to run on his current contract with the Bundesliga champions and has publicly declared his desire to leave this summer.

United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s preference is believed to be Barca, but Sutton has said if he eventually decides to come to England’s top flight, the 33-year-old should pick the Gunners.

“I have seen that Lewandowski has been linked. If he doesn’t go to Barcelona, then he will go to Manchester United. But why?! Why would he want to go to Manchester United? There are bigger and better options out there.

“Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, at this moment in time and Arsenal are a better option, at this moment in time than Manchester United. One club seems to be stable under Arteta, I am not saying Arteta has torn up too many trees, but they are in a better position and they are better placed than Manchester United,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

