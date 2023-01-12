Let’s Retire Old Politicians – Peter Okoye Tells Nigerians

Singer Peter Okoye of Psquare has advised Nigerians to take back their country.

According to him, the old men ruling the country should be retired.

This is as he advised Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card and vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He wrote, “Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country Nigeria! These politicians and failed leaders don’t rate us at all! Shame. Pls go and collect your PVC, let’s retire them and take back our country! Enough is Enough! VOTE @PeterObi & @NgLabour.”