Let’s End Killings, Ahmed Musa Urges Nigerians

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, has urged Nigerians to use the spirit of football to bridge divides and foster unity.

This was as he testified to the unity among Super Eagles players on the field of play despite their different backgrounds.

Musa said this following Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Cameroon at the Round of 16 of the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He shared on social media, “Celebrating the Super Eagles’ journey to the AFCON quarter-finals – a testament to the power of unity on the football field. This picture shows the genuine happiness we all feel.

“In the beautiful game, we stand united, transcending tribe and religion. Let this victory be a reminder that our strength lies in coming together.

“Amidst the challenges our nation faces, let’s use the spirit of football to bridge divides and foster harmony.

“It’s time to kick out the negativity, end the unnecessary killings, rivalry, and embrace the love that sports bring.

Join hands for peace, goals, and a brighter future.

#SuperEagles #UnityInDiversity #OneNigeria #EndTheStrife #FootballBringsUsTogether.”