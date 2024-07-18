Leny Yoro to Join Man United in €50m Transfer

Manchester United are on the verge of signing French defender Leny Yoro from Lille, with a transfer deal now in place following the completion of the initial medical examinations. The 18-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2029.

The transfer, valued at €50 million, includes several add-ons, reflecting the high regard in which Yoro is held by both clubs. Further medical tests are scheduled before the young centre-back officially puts pen to paper.

Yoro, a product of Lille’s renowned youth academy, has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1, drawing the attention of several top European clubs. His impending move to Manchester United signals the Premier League club’s intent to invest in emerging talent as part of their long-term strategy.

All necessary documents have been prepared by Lille and Manchester United, ensuring a smooth transition once the final medical assessments are complete. The addition of Yoro to United’s defensive line-up is expected to bolster their backline, providing both immediate and future benefits.

Manchester United’s management has expressed confidence in Yoro’s potential, viewing him as a crucial component in their squad development. His arrival is anticipated to add depth and versatility to the team’s defensive options.

For Lille, the transfer represents a significant financial gain, which can be reinvested into their squad.