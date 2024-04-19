Lekki FTZ Customs Hit N25bn Revenue

The Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos Free Trade Zone Command, has hit N25,094,030,014.00 in revenue from the Free Zone.

The Command also generated N29,671,886,266 from Lekki Port, making it a cumulative total revenue of N54,765,916,280 for quarter of 2024.

The outgoing Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, made this known in a ceremony on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, while handing over leadership to Comptroller Olanrewaju Olumoh.

Speaking about his experience at the Command in the last seven months since he assumed office, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Babandede noted that the most important thing he is taking out of the command is the synergy between agencies and engagement with stakeholders.

He said, “When I came in September, the free zone was only able to generate revenue of about N2 to N3 billion, but to God be the glory, we can now generate N15 to N25 billion in a month”.

“We engaged a lot of stakeholders, and we worked with other government agencies because we can not do it alone, and we established a bond like a family,” Babandede stated.

He advised stakeholders to maintain a high level of integrity in their cargoes and urged the new Customs Area Controller to carry everyone along.

On his part, the new Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Olanrewaju Olumoh, appreciated his predecessor for his purpose-driven leadership, pledging to build on his very good foundation while also soliciting support from stakeholders and officers.

In his words, “I am happy that I am not meeting this Command at the scratch level. I have optimism to build on the very good foundation Comptroller Babandede is leaving behind. I thank you, Comptroller, for your purpose-driven leadership.”

“To our critical stakeholders, I acknowledge the wonderful support you have been giving the command over the years; I want to assure you that the over-riding goal will be how to make this Command more robust, more alive and more economically rewarding to the country. I promise to operate an open-door policy just like my predecessor. ” Olumoh added.

Stakeholders, as well as representatives of sister agencies, showered encomium on the outgoing CAC while also urging the new CAC to continue on the integrity and legacy already in existence at the Free Zone for the nation’s good.