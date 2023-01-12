Lecturers Won’t Go On Strike If I’m President – Obi

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has promised on Thursday to put a stop to strikes at Nigerian universities and other academic institutions, which he claimed had hampered the country’s ability to offer higher education.

Obi addressed the audience at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Business Interactive Session: “State of the Nigerian Economy: The Way Forward,” held at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Auditorium, at the Enugu Campus of UNN.

When he is elected president, the former governor of Anambra State promises that the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike would be history because “we will not have one day of ASUU strike.”

Obi lamented the numerous strikes occurring at Nigerian universities, saying that when he was a student at UNN, there were never any strikes.

He emphasized that funding for institutions was not a huge deal.

“There is nothing big about funding the universities. Funding a university is the collaboration of everybody. Education is not an expense but an investment. We’ll make sure that nothing stops education,” he said.