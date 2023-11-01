Leave If You Can’t Perform, Tinubu Tells Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it unequivocally clear that government officials and appointees must perform or leave their positions, underscoring his unwavering commitment to delivering on the expectations of the Nigerian people.

Tinubu’s remarks came during the inauguration of a three-day retreat at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, organized under the theme, “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government officials.

During the opening session, Tinubu announced his determination to succeed in his role and emphasized the need for accountability and performance. He declared, “If you’re performing, nothing to fear. If you’re not performing, we review, and if you cannot perform, you leave us.”

The President assured attendees of their autonomy in carrying out their responsibilities and encouraged them to seek guidance on how best to execute their roles effectively. He urged his ministers and government officials to collaborate in achieving success and promised to promptly rectify any mistakes pointed out to him. “You are here to help me succeed,” he emphasized.

Tinubu, reiterating his commitment to serving all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, likened the country to one big family with various rooms. He stated, “I’m here to give direction to this family, making sure the relationship is stronger and offering hope to our people.”

Addressing the gathering, he cautioned civil servants not to view ministers as transient figures but as long-term partners in the nation’s development. He emphasized the importance of accepting both the assets and liabilities of his predecessors, highlighting the need for focus and determination in delivering on his promises to the nation.

Tinubu underscored his administration’s commitment to quality healthcare and education, describing them as essential tools in the fight against poverty. Additionally, he extended a welcoming hand to foreign investors, assuring them that they could invest and repatriate their profits without hindrance.

The President’s forceful statements signal his intent to hold his government accountable and to fulfill the aspirations of the Nigerian people.