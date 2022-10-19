Learn From Saka, Ferdinand Tells Sancho, Antony

Rio Ferdinand has described Bukayo Saka of Arsenal as a fearless player who takes on defenders effortlessly.

The Manchester United legend wants his old club’s wingers, Jadon Sancho and Antony, to learn from the 21-year-old.

Saka scored twice as Arsenal beat Liverpool before his fortuitous winner against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and also netted the only goal in their victory over Leeds last weekend.

Ferdinand told Vibe: “In this form you can’t look past Saka on that right wing spot. I think in an England shirt he does as well.

“He’s a winger who when he gets it, I’ve watched him a couple of times live this year as well, his first instinct and intention is to go past you. We spoke to Nani and he told us that was his intention.

“As soon as he got the ball one vs one, he was looking to beat the full-back. I love that about him, he’s got no fear, he’s playing with a bit more maturity every time I see him.”

Manchester United wingers, Antony and Sancho hardly take on defenders on-one on-one situations and would always look backwards to pass the ball.

They are still struggling to get to grips with the tactical demands of their new manager Erik ten Hag.

“We don’t seem to have the imagination in those areas,” Ferdinand bemoaned.

“At the moment we get in those positions and unfortunately for us, our wide players are turning away from that, they’re not killing full-backs, they’re not skinning them.

“Saka does it at the moment as well as anyone in the league, and say right I’m going to ghost you.

“At the moment, our wide players aren’t doing that.”