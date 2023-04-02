Headline

Leaked Audio Of Conversation Between Obi, Oyedepo

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Below is a viral leaked audio of a phone conversation between Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.

In the audio, Obi begged Oyedepo to help him sway votes from Christians to himself.

He also described the presidential election as a religious war.

Obi, 61, called Oyedepo on the eve of the election and implored him to pass messages to Christians across the South-West — and also to those in central states like Kwara, Kogi and Niger.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara,” Mr Obi said in the audio obtained by The Gazette. “This is a religious war.”

“I believe that, I believe that, I believe that,” Mr Oyedepo said.

