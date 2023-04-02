Leaked Audio: Obi Uses Deception To Get Power – Sowore

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to a viral leaked audio of a phone conversation between Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.

In the audio, Obi begged Oyedepo to help him sway votes from Christians to himself.

He also described the presidential election as a religious war.

Obi, 61, called Oyedepo on the eve of the election and implored him to pass messages to Christians across the South-West — and also to those in central states like Kwara, Kogi and Niger.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara,” Mr Obi said in the audio obtained by The Gazette. “This is a religious war.”

“I believe that, I believe that, I believe that,” Mr Oyedepo said.

Reacting, Sowore tweeted, “I had said this before election that @peterobi enjoys creating subterfuge, using deception as a means of getting power, and now I like to to call his phonecall to Bishop @DavidOyedepoFdn an attempt at Daddying his way into power. At the end, they’re all the same-APC, PDP and their cousin, LP! And to those claiming they “dodged” the bullet, don’t be naive the real religious bazooka, their Uncle @officialABAT is now “President-(s)elect” #Revolutionnow.”