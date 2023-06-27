Leading Nigeria Is One Of Life’s Hardest Challenges – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that leading Nigerian is one of life’s hardest challenges.

Buhari said this while wishing Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home.

His words were contained in his Sallah message signed by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The former president was quoted as saying, “Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life,” just as he urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed, adding that “leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”