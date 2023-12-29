Lead By Example, Matawalle Charges Newly Promoted Officers

In a call to arms, Dr Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has urged recently promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army to exhibit exemplary leadership and escalate efforts in combating insecurity, particularly in the North West and other troubled regions of the nation.

At the investiture ceremony held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, conveyed the minister’s charge. Matawalle emphasized that the elevation of 47 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General is a testament to their courage, dedication to duty, and hard work.

The defence minister underscored the importance of leading by example, inspiring subordinates, and fostering collaboration with other security agencies to overcome the prevailing security challenges. Recognizing the rigorous selection process, Matawalle expressed confidence in the promoted officers’ continuous service to the nation.

Offering congratulations on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Matawalle assured the officers of the Federal Government’s unwavering support and welfare interventions. Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, lauded the officers for their well-deserved promotion, acknowledging their competencies, diligence, and loyalty.

Expressing gratitude to the families of the elevated officers for their understanding and support during duty-related absences, COAS Lagbaja stressed the importance of continuous career development. He urged the newly promoted officers to remain informed on diplomatic, economic, and political dynamics, emphasizing loyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in their service to the nation.