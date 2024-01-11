LBSL to Embrace Eco-friendly Mass Transit

The Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Idowu Oguntona has disclosed that the company will henceforth play the lead in championing sustainable and eco-friendly methods of delivering bus services to Lagosians.

Oguntona who made this known recently during an interactive session with media officials in his office at Oshodi, said that the decision is in sync with the operating environment for bus services which is fast changing.

The Managing Director further revealed that LBSL is playing a lead role in the Proof-of-Concept (POC) of eco-friendly, efficient and electric mass transit vehicles in Lagos State. The POC exercise, according to him, was successful with the cooperation and robust partnership of relevant stakeholders including the State Government through LAMATA which is championing the project.

Oguntona assured the stakeholders of more alignment for better, sustainable, and improved bus services as it relates to efforts geared towards improving the company by creating a more collaborative environment to work.

He promised that the company will continue to seek proactive ways to improve its service delivery across all critical areas.

While speaking about the focus of LBSL in the new year, the Managing Director said that there will be deliberate attention on improved welfare packages for all staff, adding that the physical and mental well-being of all staff would be prioritised.

“This year, we will continue to operate with the mindset of customer first, ensure transparency in all our processes, adhere to our culture and core values of empowering people to deliver outstanding results”, he added.

His words: “We must continue to work hard to reach greater heights in 2024. I appreciate all staff for their dedication, creativity, and hard work which have been the driving force behind our success. Every one of us has important roles to play in the new year and I am confident that together we will achieve the change we desire”.