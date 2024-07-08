Lazio Abandon Move for Greenwood, Marseille Lock in

Lazio are currently aiming to sign a player after moves for Mason Greenwood of Manchester United collapsed.

According to club president, Claudio Lotito, the number one player on its list of 10 is 10 times better than Greenwood.

Lotito said, “The deal to sign Mason Greenwood was close last year but then it collapsed at the final stages”.

“Now I’ve one more name on the list, I can’t share the name but he’s x10 times better than Greenwood”.

Meanwhile. Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Greenwood

Talks underway between the two clubs with Greenwood still Marseille’s main target as agreement draw closer.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio, Romano, Manchester United are open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included.