Lazarus Mouka’s Church Denies Assuring Peter Obi Of 3.6m Votes

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement has denied assuring the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Peter Obi, pf 3.6 million votes

Peter Obi recently visited the church where he met with the General Overseer, Lazarus Mouka.

Shortly after their meeting, a Facebook page known as We Are Igbos published that Mouka assured the SDP presidential candidate that its 3.6 million followers must get their PVC and must vote.

Mouka was quoted as saying, “We have 3.6 million followers, and they have two weeks to get their PVCs. I am angry for the first time and they will all vote. I will monitor them and if they refuse to vote no more welfare for those we help, enough is enough.”

The post has been described as false by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, urging the general public to disregard it.

A statement by the church read, “The attention of The Lords Chosen Church has been drawn to a fake news publication on an unrelated Facebook page going by the name “We Are Igbos”

“The misleading and fake publication alluded that certain remarks were made by the General Overseer of The Lords Chosen Church on occasion of the visit of H.E. Peter Obi.

“The original video report and pictures of that visit are well circulated on several media platforms and acts as sufficient foolproof against the malicious intent of that Facebook page.

“The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka continues in his prayers for the general wellbeing and progress of Nigeria.

“We urge the public to disregard the false news.”