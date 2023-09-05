News

LAWMA Warns Residents Against Illegal Waste Collectors

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has issued a stern warning to residents, cautioning them against patronizing illegal waste collectors operating within the state.

This directive comes in response to mounting concerns from residents of the Mushin area, who have raised alarms about the conversion of the Idi Araba canal into an unauthorized dumping site.

Folashade Kadiri, the Director of Public Affairs for LAWMA, emphasized the importance of residents adhering to the proper waste disposal procedures outlined by the authority.

The LAWMA spokesperson said, “We always advocate that residents do not patronise cart pushers. They are outlawed in Lagos and do not have access to our dumpsites. They pick from house A and dump in house C.

“Residents who patronise them pay their money to bring nuisances to the environment which affects all and not only them.

“The LAWMA enforcement team has however abated this nuisance of cart pushers and would monitor this spot to prevent a recurrence. But do not forget, residents have a role to play in all of this. We appeal that they patronise only assigned Private Sector Partnership operators, pay waste bills and call LAWMA toll-free line for any service gap.”

