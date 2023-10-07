LAWMA Clears Road Side Traders at Oyingbo Market

In a determined effort to maintain a clean and environmentally-friendly city, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has taken decisive action by dislodging traders engaged in roadside trading activities around Oyingbo Market. The move comes as a response to the environmental nuisance caused by these traders, and the market itself has been sealed temporarily due to various environmental infractions.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, expressed concern over the blatant disregard for environmental regulations by some traders who persisted in roadside trading even after the market’s closure. He emphasized LAWMA’s unwavering commitment to preserving the environmental well-being of Lagos.

Dr. Gbadegesin stated, “We cannot compromise on the environmental well-being of our city. It is imperative that all markets in the state strictly adhere to environmental laws. Non-compliance will result in the sealing of the markets, and such markets will not be reopened until appropriate conditions are met. We will also not condone any form of roadside trading around sealed business premises.”

The enforcement action underscores LAWMA’s dedication to creating a sustainable and hygienic urban landscape for all residents. Dr. Gbadegesin called on market operators to proactively adopt practices that align with established environmental standards.

Highlighting an example of success, Dr. Gbadegesin noted that Alamutu Market in Mushin, which was recently closed, has been reopened after meeting stipulated conditions. He urged market operators, residents, and stakeholders to collaborate with the Authority in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment for the city of Lagos.

LAWMA’s swift and resolute actions send a clear message that environmental regulations must be adhered to, and the authority remains steadfast in its mission to keep Lagos clean and habitable for all.