Lawan Wins Yobe North Senate Seat By Landslide

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Ahmad Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has won, by a landslide, the Senatorial election for Yobe North, in Yobe State.

The Senate President was formally declared winner on Sunday night by INEC which announced that Lawan polled 91,318 votes, representing 74.7 percent of the total valid votes(122,193), to defeat his closest rival, Bello Ilu of PDP who polled 22,849 votes.

This is the seventh parliamentary election won consecutively by Lawan into the National Assembly since 1999, the first two of which gave him ticket to the House of Representatives while the last five gave him ticket to the Senate.

