Lawan Inaugurates Umahia Road In Abia

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, today , commissioned Umumara road in Uturu, Isikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The road project was attracted by the Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu .

Lawan is also expected to commission other completed roads in different communities, renovated schools and boreholes in Abia North.

Notable among them is the Obi Chima Isikwuato, Umu Imenyi Bende and Amankalu Alayi roads.

Others are three boreholes in Agbaja, Amurie and Enugwu Nkporo, Ohafia LGA; 7.5KM road in Agbaja Nkporo, Ohafia LGA, Item, Bende LGA�and Igbere, Bende LGA.