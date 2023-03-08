Lawan Greets Osinbajo At 66

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitations to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Lawan joins the family, friends and associates of the erudite Professor of Law and highly revered clergyman in celebrating his exemplary life and achievements on this auspicious occasion.

The Senate President describes Vice President Osinbajo as a trusted ally of President Muhammadu Buhari whose contributions to the peace and development of Nigeria shall never be forgotten.

Lawan says the Vice President has made his marks in his various callings as a lawyer, law teacher, pastor, public administrator, political leader and as an astute politician.

“I heartily congratulate the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 66th birthday today.

“I join his family, friends, political associates and numerous well-wishers to celebrate His Excellency on this occasion.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been a trusted and valued ally of President Muhammadu Buhari in their leadership of our great nation.

“He has also been outstanding in all that he has done as a lawyer, teacher, pastor and in government.

“I wish His Excellency many more years in good health and happiness,” Lawan says.