Lawan Celebrates Hilda Baci For Breaking Longest Cooking World Record

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking the world record in cooking marathon.

Lawan says Baci’s feat is a reminder to the entire world that Nigerians are talented and are capable of exelling in any endeavour .

“I celebrate Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World record in ‘longest cooking time.’

“You have made us proud by again showing to the entire world that we have all it takes to excel in any task we set our hands on,” Lawan says.

The Senate President commended the Lagos State government for the tremendous support it gave Baci to showcase herself and Nigeria to the world.

