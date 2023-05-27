Lawan Celebrates Children On Children’s Day

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated Nigerian Children on this year’s Children’s Day.

The Senate President noted that meeting the needs and promoting children’s rights is an essential duty of family, community and government.

“I congratulate all Nigerian Children on this Day and rejoice with them as they celebrate it.

“Children are an important segment of the society. They deserve special attention and should be adequately protected and catered for.

“Children’s needs are as important as their rights. No family or government should treat these except with utmost seriousness.

“It is heartwarming that 34 of the 36 states in our country have so far domesticated the Child Rights Act, 2003 which is an essential piece of legislation that tackles such issues as child labour, child abuse, forced marriage and the likes.

“However, the menace of out of school children in the country is disturbing and should continue to be frontally addressed by all levels of government,” Lawan says.

The Senate President pledged that the National Assembly will continue to provide legislative intervention for the protection of the rights of the Nigerian children.