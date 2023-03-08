Lawan Backs Buni’s Re-election Bid In Yobe

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged his people in Yobe State to vote massively for the State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Saturday.

Buni is on a second term bid as Governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan is currently serving his fourth term as a Senator representing Yobe North and just got his mandate renewed for a fifth term with a massive votes at the February 25th National Assembly polls.

Lawan’s Yobe North Senatorial District also voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Saturday Presidential poll to defeat his opponents.

The Senate President urged his constituents to redouble the support and votes which they gave him and the APC last Saturday at the polls to renew Buni’s mandate for a second term as Governor.

Lawan spoke in his home town, Gashua, on Wednesday while addressing APC stakeholders from his Local Government Area of Bade.

He said: “First and foremost, I wish to thank you APC stakeholders of Bade local government. Since the day I started contesting for elections in 1999, I have never seen an amazing election like this.

“I thank you all for voting me during the last elections. I was given certificate of return yesterday(Tuesday) in Abuja, an evidence of my clear victory. Nobdy will argue or debate it.

“I won with about 75% of the total valid votes cast. It calls for joy. Undoubtedly, your support is spectacular. I urge you to continue to pray for me.

“I serve as your Asiwaju here. The state government is closer to us. The support and votes which you gave me, I urge you to redouble it during the governatorial election on Saturday.

“Your votes count. After elections, votes determine the type and amount of seats you are to benefit or enjoy.

“On Saturday, let us make sure we win elections with wide margin. Bade Local Government has two governatorial candidates from other parties. Hence, their is a challenge.

“Our Governor works with members of the House of Assembly. Here in Bade Local Government, we have two candidates contesting for the House of Assembly seats. Hon. Kabir Mai Mota for Bade East and Hon. Sanda Kara Bade for Bade West. I urge you to vote them in with a wide margin.

“Let us vote for them. Let us vote APC from top to bottom and from bottom to top. We are very hopeful that we will make APC to succeed during the forthcoming elections. We plead with all and sundry to vote APC.”