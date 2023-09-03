Lauretta Onochie Denies Being Kicked Out Of UK Home

Lauretta Onochie, the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has refuted claims that she was forcibly removed from an apartment in the United Kingdom.

Rumors circulated on Saturday suggesting that Onochie had faced an embarrassing situation and was left stranded after being evicted by family members.

However, in her response on Sunday, Onochie firmly denied any such predicament.

She clarified that a situation arose in which her cousin, whom she had accommodated in her home, attempted to take possession of the property, but after a dispute, she successfully retained ownership.

She wrote on X, “WHAT A BATTLE, I RECOVERED MY HOME.

“My Cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu and his wife, Ruth Emereze were stranded, infact homeless at the time. I took pity on them, took them in, to house them in my home.

“A year ago, when I started making plans to return to continue housing them, they blocked my phone number. I had no access to my letters. Consequently, I missed quite a number of appointments.

“Having the key to the property, I turned up at the door, twice. They installed bolts and bolted the door from the inside and refused to let me in.

“They stopped contributing to the rent when they both have jobs, preferring to host lavish parties.

“I tried again for the last time. When I knocked, his wife sneaked from the garden into the house, to bolt the front door against me.

“Miraculously. Miraculously. She forgot to lock the garden door through where she sneaked into the house. I got access to the house through that door,” she said.