Laurent Blanc Joins Al Ittihad with Two-Year Deal

Laurent Blanc has signed a two-year contract with Al Ittihad, set to run until June 2026. The agreement also includes an option to extend the deal for an additional season, potentially keeping Blanc at the club until June 2027.

Blanc, a former French national team manager, brings a wealth of experience to the Saudi Arabian side. His coaching resume includes successful stints at Paris Saint-Germain, where he secured multiple Ligue 1 titles, and a period with the French national team, guiding them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012.

Al Ittihad, one of the most storied clubs in Saudi Arabia, aims to leverage Blanc’s tactical acumen and leadership to strengthen their domestic and continental campaigns. The club has been active in the transfer market, seeking to bolster their squad with high-profile signings and experienced international players.

Blanc’s appointment is part of Al Ittihad’s broader strategy to enhance their competitiveness and achieve sustained success. His track record of developing talent and implementing effective playing styles is expected to bring a new dimension to the team.