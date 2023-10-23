Laughter in Supreme Court Over ‘Contradictions in Atiku’s Prayer’ Against Tinubu

Prince Aderemi, a Media Assistant to the Governor of Osun State, has revealed that there was laughter inside the Supreme Court on Monday due to “contradictions” in the prayers tendered by former vice president Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku is challenging Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election after losing to the President.

His case at the Presidential Election Petition Court was struck out, forcing the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

At the Supreme Court on Monday, Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, wondered why Atiku was urging the court to call for a rerun between him and Tinubu in the same breathe calling for Tinubu’s disqualification.

Prince Aderemi shared on X, “President Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, points out the contradictions in Atiku’s prayers.”

Aderemi then quoted Olanipekun as saying, “You prayed the court to disqualify Mr Tinubu as a candidate in the election, and in another breath, called for a rerun to be conducted between him and Mr Tinubu.”

He concluded his post on X, “Laughter in Court.”