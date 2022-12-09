Late Lagos Anglican Bishop, Olumakaiye Buried In Ondo

…Sanwo-Olu Commemorates With Family, Church, Associates

The late Bishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was today buried in Odede, Idanre, Ondo State.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Olumakaiye held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Odode, Idanre in Ondo state, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu described the late Olumakaiye as a dear friend, who impacted the lives of everyone who met him during his short but impactful life.

“My sincere condolences to his dear family, friends, associates and indeed the Anglican Church.

“May the soul of late Reverend Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye continue to rest in peace,” Sanwo-Olu said.

