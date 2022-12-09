Headline

Late Lagos Anglican Bishop, Olumakaiye Buried In Ondo

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
56

…Sanwo-Olu Commemorates With Family, Church, Associates

The late Bishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was today buried in Odede, Idanre, Ondo State.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Olumakaiye held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Odode, Idanre in Ondo state, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu described the late Olumakaiye as a dear friend, who impacted the lives of everyone who met him during his short but impactful life.

“My sincere condolences to his dear family, friends, associates and indeed the Anglican Church.

“May the soul of late Reverend Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye continue to rest in peace,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
56

Related Articles

David Oyedepo

Nigeria Needs Deliverer, Not Leader – Oyedepo

10 hours ago
Peter Obi

Obi’s Consumption To Production Mantra Meaningless – Onanuga

10 hours ago

2023: Military Not Under Pressure To Compromise – Defence HQ

10 hours ago

Adeboye Receives Honorary Degree From US Varsity

14 hours ago