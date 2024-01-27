Late Dowen College Pupil Sylvester Oromoni Buried

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, allegedly tortured by senior students, was laid to rest on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the family’s compound in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, after a two-year quest for justice.

Born on December 4, 2009, Sylvester died on November 30, 2021, under controversial circumstances following the alleged torture by senior students at Dowen College.

Reports suggest he was subjected to severe abuse by senior students attempting to initiate him into a cult group, prompting nationwide condemnation, protests, and heated controversies.

Despite sustained efforts by civil society groups, women’s organizations, and widespread public outrage, the quest for justice has been marred by alleged delays by Lagos State Government officials.

Emotions ran high at Sylvester’s funeral, attended by dignitaries from across the country, as family members, friends, and well-wishers mourned his untimely demise.

In a statement released earlier in the week, the family announced the funeral arrangements, lamenting the lack of closure and justice in Sylvester’s case. The burial marked a solemn moment of remembrance and reflection on the tragic loss that has gripped the nation.

The unresolved circumstances surrounding Sylvester’s death underscore broader concerns about student safety and accountability within educational institutions, prompting calls for institutional reforms and stricter measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

As the family bids farewell to Sylvester, their resolve for justice remains steadfast, with hopes that his tragic ordeal will spark meaningful changes in Nigeria’s education system and ensure the protection of students from all forms of abuse and violence.