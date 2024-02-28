LASWA Recovers Four Bodies After Boat Accident in Lagos

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has provided updates on ongoing search and rescue efforts following the recent boat incident involving the Oluwaseyifunmi vessel.

LASWA confirmed the recovery of one additional body, along with the retrieval of the submerged boat from the site of the incident. Authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the mishap.

While some rescued passengers denied allegations of boat racing, they acknowledged that the capsized vessel was operating at high speed. Notably, passengers at the Addax Jetty did not complete a manifest before boarding the boat. However, nine out of the 11 rescued passengers later provided their details at the Ibeshe ferry terminal following rescue operations, while two passengers declined to do so.

Currently, 11 passengers have been confirmed alive, while four recovered casualties have been handed over to the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU).

The incident highlights the importance of safety measures and proper documentation for waterway transportation in Lagos State. LASWA continues to collaborate with other first responders to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers affected by the mishap.

As investigations into the cause of the incident progress, authorities remain vigilant in addressing safety concerns and enforcing regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.