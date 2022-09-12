LASWA Installs Floating Jetty In Lagos

The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA has installed a floating pontoon to aid smooth operations of passenger ferries at the Anuoluwapo Seafood Market situated along the shoreline of the Lagos Inland waterways near Law School Bus stop, Victoria Island Lagos.

The shoreline market, which also serves as landing points (loading & disembarking of passengers) for ferries plying the Ikorodu – Lekki – Victoria Island routes, was unsafe for standard ferry operations.

The new floating jetty will aid smooth navigation for ferries, safe boarding and disembarkment for passengers, and improve commercial activities at the market; among other benefits, the jetty is now open for all waterways users, and it’s safe for public use. Similar installation is underway at Ibasa community.