LASUTH Records Fire Outbreak at ICT Unit

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
A mild fire was on Thursday recorded at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

In a terse statement issued, LASUTH management said the fire service arrived promptly and the fire was completely put out, adding that there were no casualties

“We want to reassure the public and our esteemed clients that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their continued safety.

“At this time, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and to assess the extent of damage to the hospital infrastructure,” LAUTH said.

