LASUTH Applauded For High-Level Professionalism

A renowned Nigerian cardiologist, Dr. Tunji Funsho, has extolled the workforce at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for its professionalism and quality healthcare.

Dr. Funsho narrated his experience during his brother’s admission to the Critical Care Unit of LASUTH, praising the hospital’s staff for providing prompt and quality healthcare services that aided quick recovery.

He said: “My brother had bled into his brain and this made him unconscious for about a month. I was amazed at the quality of equipment and the professionalism displayed by the security officers, the nurses, ergo therapists, resident doctors and consultants at the hospital. They all ensured excellent patient care in an environment that is conducive to healing, which is very unusual in public health care facilities”.

Dr. Funsho assured Nigerians that LASUTH has the facility for any type of healthcare with high-level specialists in all branches of medicine, stressing that the workforce is also involved in the holistic treatment of all clients.

Reacting to Dr. Funsho’s comments, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, appreciated the cardiologist for his kind words to the workforce as well as the institution.

He reiterated that the Lagos State Government has paid great attention to LASUTH, saying “We want Lagosians to be confident in our services as we are working assiduously to stem medical tourism”.