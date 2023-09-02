LASUCOM Unveils 85 Medical Doctors, Seven Dental Surgeons

It was a day of triumph and joy as the Lagos State University College of Medicine held an “unforgettable” Induction ceremony on Thursday 31st of August, 2023 to welcome its 17th and Largest Graduating Set of Medical Doctors and 7th Set of Dental Surgeons into the Medical and Dental Profession.

The Ceremony took place at the College’s grand auditorium, with esteemed guests from the Ministries of Health & Tertiary Education, Traditional leaders, Medical and Dental Council, proud parents, faculty members, and the 92 new graduates in overflowing attendance.

The College’s Provost, Professor Abiodun Adewuya in his welcome address, expressed pride in the graduates’ accomplishments and highlighted the College’s commitment to producing outstanding healthcare professionals. He praised the Faculty members for their dedication and mentorship, attributing the graduates’ success to their guidance and teachings.

While addressing the graduates, he urged them to not be demoralized by the economic downturn of the Nation but rather channel it as a platform and motivator for constant self-improvement that may lead them to various specialties that would be beneficial to society and the rapidly changing world.

“Remember, with great Power comes great responsibility and as you are being instilled with that power today, let the integrity and leadership qualities the College has instilled in each and every single one of you guide your actions and dictate your path to success“ he said as he wished them the very best in all their future endeavors.

In a poignant moment that moved the parents and guests present, the graduates took the solemn Hippocratic Oath led by Dr. T.A.B Sanusi, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN). This oath signifies the traditional rite of passage, marking the official entry of the graduates into the medical and dental professions. The Inductees pledged to uphold the principles of their respective professions and to serve humanity with sincerity and integrity.

The Medical Elder for the Ceremony, Prof. R.A. Akinola who was charged with role of motivating the new Doctors and Dental Surgeons after being officially sworn into the profession encouraged the graduates to embrace their roles as healers and caregivers with compassion and dedication. The speaker emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and staying at the forefront of medical advancements to provide the best possible care to patients.

The Induction ceremony was a resounding success and a spectacle to behold that celebrated not only the achievements of the graduates but also showcased the expeditious growth of the College in recent years and its enduring heritage and legacy in shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria and globally.

As the 92 new professionals embark on their medical and dental journeys, the entire College community has humongous high hopes and expectations of their impact on society and the healthcare industry. The ceremony will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of the inductees forever, marking the beginning of their noble and transformative careers.