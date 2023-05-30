LASU VC Olatunji-Bello Bags NPOM Award

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

The announcement, published in the dailies on May 30th, 2023, recognizes Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s outstanding work and excellence.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, a renowned professor of Physiology, assumed the role of LASU’s 9th Substantive Vice Chancellor and the second female to hold this position on September 20th, 2021. Since taking office, she has been driven by a clear vision to elevate the university to the pinnacle of excellence in West Africa.

Under her leadership, LASU has experienced a remarkable transformation and gained national and international acclaim. The university’s recognition as the Best University in West Africa in the U.I Greenmetirics Global Ranking stands as a testament to Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s exceptional leadership skills and her ability to drive positive change. The National Productivity Order of Merit Award acknowledges her significant contributions to productivity and development in Nigeria.

Beyond this recent honor, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, an alumna of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has received numerous individual accolades throughout her career. In May 2023, she was conferred with the Award of Fellow of the National Labour Institute (FNIL) by the Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), further highlighting her remarkable achievements and influence.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s accomplishments as the Vice Chancellor of LASU and her dedication to advancing the field of Physiology have earned her recognition and respect both within and outside the academic community. Her commitment to excellence and her transformative leadership continue to inspire and drive progress, making her a role model for aspiring leaders and scholars in Nigeria and beyond.