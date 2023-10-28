LASU VC Approves LASUSU General Elections
The Vice Chancellor has approved that the 34th General Elections into the various offices in the Lagos State University Students Union (LASUSU), Students’ Parliamentary Council (SPC), College/School/Faculties and Departmental elections hold as follows:
*Wednesday, 1st November, 2023-LASUSU General Election*
*Thursday, 2nd November, 2023-Students’ Parliamentary Council (SPC), College, Schools and Faculties Election*
*Friday, 3rd November, 2023-Departmental Elections*
The elections will be conducted at the underlisted polling centers:
*LOCATIONS AND POLLING CENTERS*
1. FACULTY OF ARTS
i. Language Laboratory
ii. Theater Art Auditorium
2. FACULTY OF EDUCATION
i. Computer Laboratory
ii. Conference Room
iii. TetFund Building
3. FACULTY OF ENGINEERING/SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE
PDS Classroom, Down Hill
4. FACULTY OF LAW
Law Library
5. FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
i. Insurance Laboratory
ii. Julius Berger Hall
iii. Classroom
6. FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
Classrooms
7. FACULTY OF COMMUNICATION AND MEDIA STUDIES
E-Library
8. SCHOOL OF TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
GIS Computer Laboratory
9. FACULTY OF SCIENCE
i. M.B.A. Auditorium (Medical Engineering & Agric.)
ii. Shobowale Hall
10. COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
ICT Centre, LASUCOM
11. COLLATION CENTRE
Zenith Bank, ICT
In view of the above, the Provost, College of Medicine and Deans of Faculty are kindly requested to make the Polling Centres available for the elections scheduled for 9.00am on Wedenesday, 1st November, 2023 and advise the students to participate.